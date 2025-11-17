Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks
China's Premier Li Qiang will not meet the Japanese prime minister at the G20 summit due to rising tensions over Taiwan. Japan's remarks on Taiwan have strained Sino-Japanese relations, leading China to demand a retraction. Japan warned that Chinese aggression on Taiwan could provoke a military response.
- Country:
- China
In a significant development ahead of the G20 summit in South Africa, China's Premier Li Qiang will not be engaging in a meeting with the Japanese prime minister. This decision follows heightened tensions surrounding the issue of Taiwan.
The Chinese foreign ministry criticized Japan's recent comments concerning Taiwan, alleging they have caused serious damage to the political foundations of Sino-Japanese relations. Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, urged Japan to retract its 'wrongful' remarks.
This diplomatic strain escalated earlier this month when a Japanese official warned that any Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, claimed by Beijing as its territory, could lead to a military response from Japan.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Li Qiang
- G20 summit
- diplomacy
- tensions
- Beijing
- Tokyo
- Sino-Japanese relations