Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

In a significant development ahead of the G20 summit in South Africa, China's Premier Li Qiang will not be engaging in a meeting with the Japanese prime minister. This decision follows heightened tensions surrounding the issue of Taiwan.

The Chinese foreign ministry criticized Japan's recent comments concerning Taiwan, alleging they have caused serious damage to the political foundations of Sino-Japanese relations. Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, urged Japan to retract its 'wrongful' remarks.

This diplomatic strain escalated earlier this month when a Japanese official warned that any Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, claimed by Beijing as its territory, could lead to a military response from Japan.