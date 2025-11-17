Trio Arrested for Alleged Religious Conversion Scheme in Khindoda
Three individuals have been apprehended in Khindoda for allegedly enticing women from impoverished families to convert to Christianity by offering Rs 1 lakh. The arrests followed a complaint from Bajrang Dal's Vinod, who claimed villagers recorded the incident. The police are investigating under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
Three individuals have been detained in Khindoda for purportedly enticing women from underprivileged backgrounds to convert to Christianity, with the promise of Rs 1 lakh each.
The arrests stemmed from a complaint lodged by Vinod, a Bajrang Dal official, claiming evidence of conversion attempts was recorded by villagers.
Authorities have initiated an in-depth inquiry, applying the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, to address this sensitive issue.
