Trio Arrested for Alleged Religious Conversion Scheme in Khindoda

Three individuals have been apprehended in Khindoda for allegedly enticing women from impoverished families to convert to Christianity by offering Rs 1 lakh. The arrests followed a complaint from Bajrang Dal's Vinod, who claimed villagers recorded the incident. The police are investigating under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been detained in Khindoda for purportedly enticing women from underprivileged backgrounds to convert to Christianity, with the promise of Rs 1 lakh each.

The arrests stemmed from a complaint lodged by Vinod, a Bajrang Dal official, claiming evidence of conversion attempts was recorded by villagers.

Authorities have initiated an in-depth inquiry, applying the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, to address this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

