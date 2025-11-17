Trio Arrested for Alleged Religious Conversion Scheme in Khindoda

Three individuals have been detained in Khindoda for purportedly enticing women from underprivileged backgrounds to convert to Christianity, with the promise of Rs 1 lakh each.

The arrests stemmed from a complaint lodged by Vinod, a Bajrang Dal official, claiming evidence of conversion attempts was recorded by villagers.

Authorities have initiated an in-depth inquiry, applying the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, to address this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)