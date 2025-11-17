Left Menu

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes fair trade conditions with China during a financial dialogue in Beijing. He underscores the importance of addressing global challenges through partnership, amid widening trade gaps and supply chain concerns between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:15 IST
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, speaking at the China-Germany Financial Dialogue in Beijing, highlighted the necessity for fair competition in trade with China, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between the two nations.

Klingbeil's visit marks the first by a representative of Germany's new coalition government amid increasing pressure to manage its China policies, as the trade gap reaches unprecedented levels and supply chain issues emerge.

He noted the significant investment by German companies in China, contributing to its growth and modernization, while Chinese suppliers have become a crucial part of Germany's industrial value chain. Klingbeil called attention to the joint responsibility both nations hold within the global trade framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

