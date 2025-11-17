Supreme Outcry: Pollution Crisis in Jojari River

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Rajasthan authorities for their failure to manage pollution in the Jojari River, noting that the situation has caused unimaginable suffering to two million residents.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, addressing a suo motu case on water contamination, highlighted the severe nature of the pollution crisis. They pointed out that common effluent treatment plants were being bypassed, resulting in untreated waste being dumped into the river.

The court criticized municipal bodies for their complicity, while the state agreed to halt their appeals against the National Green Tribunal's earlier order. The Supreme Court plans further review, emphasizing that the situation has compromised both human health and animal ecosystems.

