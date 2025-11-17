Germany Resumes Military Exports to Israel

Germany is set to lift its ban on military equipment exports to Israel, a restriction that has been in place since August. This decision was initially a reaction to Israeli government operations in Gaza.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz had declared the suspension amid increasing tensions, citing the Israeli Cabinet's movement in Gaza City as a primary concern.

Stefan Kornelius, spokesperson for the Chancellor, confirmed that the restrictions will be officially removed starting November 24, highlighting a significant shift in Germany's international policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)