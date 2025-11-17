Germany Resumes Military Exports to Israel
Germany will lift restrictions on military equipment exports to Israel, imposed in August in response to Israeli actions in Gaza. This change, announced by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will take effect from November 24, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is set to lift its ban on military equipment exports to Israel, a restriction that has been in place since August. This decision was initially a reaction to Israeli government operations in Gaza.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz had declared the suspension amid increasing tensions, citing the Israeli Cabinet's movement in Gaza City as a primary concern.
Stefan Kornelius, spokesperson for the Chancellor, confirmed that the restrictions will be officially removed starting November 24, highlighting a significant shift in Germany's international policy stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Mosque Access Restrictions in Military Quarters
FAA to Ease Flight Restrictions: Airlines Await Relief
Setback or Opportunity? Indian Techies in Global Demand Amid H-1B Restrictions
Restoring dignity to Gaza: the cleanup begins
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict