Germany Resumes Military Exports to Israel

Germany will lift restrictions on military equipment exports to Israel, imposed in August in response to Israeli actions in Gaza. This change, announced by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will take effect from November 24, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz had declared the suspension amid increasing tensions, citing the Israeli Cabinet's movement in Gaza City as a primary concern.

Stefan Kornelius, spokesperson for the Chancellor, confirmed that the restrictions will be officially removed starting November 24, highlighting a significant shift in Germany's international policy stance.

