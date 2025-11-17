Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation
National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah calls for a thorough investigation into the Nowgam police station blast, citing the need to fix accountability for any lapses. He stresses the importance of distinguishing between an accidental blast and a potential terror attack, urging transparency and accountability from authorities.
In the aftermath of the Nowgam police station blast, Aga Syed Ruhullah, a member of the National Conference and Lok Sabha representative, has underscored the need for a comprehensive investigation into the incident to identify and address any lapses in protocol.
Ruhullah is advocating for a clear distinction between an accidental occurrence and a possible terror attack, emphasizing that conclusive evidence must be presented to the public to ensure justice for the victims.
He criticizes the mishandling of explosive material and emphasizes that while property losses can be compensated, the loss of life bears irreversible consequences. Ruhullah calls on the government to maintain transparency and responsibility amidst political debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
