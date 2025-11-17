Ex-US Secretary of State Joins Ukrainian Arms Firm Amid Scrutiny
Ukrainian defense firm Fire Point appoints former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to its new advisory board while under investigation for corruption. The company contributes to Ukraine's military efforts with its FP-1 drone and Flamingo cruise missile and plans to build a rocket-fuel factory in Denmark.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been appointed to the advisory board of Fire Point, a Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer, as the company faces an anti-corruption investigation. Fire Point aims to strengthen its governance framework by tapping into Pompeo's strategic insights.
Known for its critical FP-1 drone, Fire Point is under scrutiny by Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies over alleged inflated pricing. The Kyiv Independent reports that the firm's new advisory board, featuring Pompeo, signals a move towards aligning with international governance standards.
In addition to its existing contributions to Ukraine's defense initiatives, Fire Point plans to establish a rocket-fuel facility in Denmark. This development comes amid Kyiv's efforts to secure increased Western support and facilitate its EU membership ambitions.
