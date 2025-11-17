Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been appointed to the advisory board of Fire Point, a Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer, as the company faces an anti-corruption investigation. Fire Point aims to strengthen its governance framework by tapping into Pompeo's strategic insights.

Known for its critical FP-1 drone, Fire Point is under scrutiny by Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies over alleged inflated pricing. The Kyiv Independent reports that the firm's new advisory board, featuring Pompeo, signals a move towards aligning with international governance standards.

In addition to its existing contributions to Ukraine's defense initiatives, Fire Point plans to establish a rocket-fuel facility in Denmark. This development comes amid Kyiv's efforts to secure increased Western support and facilitate its EU membership ambitions.