Germany Confronts China's Overcapacity Issues at Financial Dialogue

During the China-Germany Financial Dialogue, Germany raised concerns over China's overcapacity in crucial sectors, including steel, solar, and electric mobility, as stated by Lars Klingbeil, the German Finance Minister, on Monday.

Minister Klingbeil emphasized that from a German viewpoint, the issue threatens fair competition and could potentially endanger industrial jobs. Discussions in Beijing led both nations to agree on the necessity of joint efforts to mitigate these overcapacities, ensuring stable competitive conditions.

Klingbeil pointed out the significance of engaging directly with China to address these global challenges, rather than discussing them externally. This strategy aims to foster cooperation between the two countries.