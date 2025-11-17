Left Menu

Germany Confronts China's Overcapacity Issues at Financial Dialogue

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil highlighted risks to fair competition and industrial jobs due to Chinese overcapacity in sectors like steel and solar. During a dialogue in Beijing, Germany and China agreed on the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle these issues for stable competitive conditions.

17-11-2025
During the China-Germany Financial Dialogue, Germany raised concerns over China's overcapacity in crucial sectors, including steel, solar, and electric mobility, as stated by Lars Klingbeil, the German Finance Minister, on Monday.

Minister Klingbeil emphasized that from a German viewpoint, the issue threatens fair competition and could potentially endanger industrial jobs. Discussions in Beijing led both nations to agree on the necessity of joint efforts to mitigate these overcapacities, ensuring stable competitive conditions.

Klingbeil pointed out the significance of engaging directly with China to address these global challenges, rather than discussing them externally. This strategy aims to foster cooperation between the two countries.

