Left Menu

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sentenced to jail terms by a special court for obtaining two PAN cards using different birth dates. Found guilty of conspiracy and forgery, the case stems from a 2019 police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:41 IST
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were sentenced to prison by a special MP/MLA court. The conviction stems from a 2019 case where the duo reportedly procured two PAN cards by manipulating birth dates.

Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal found them guilty based on compelling documentary evidence and witness accounts, as noted by Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya. The prosecution is contemplating further legal actions, possibly filing an appeal if deemed necessary.

This case was initially filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena under various sections of the IPC, including cheating and forgery. Abdullah had allegedly obtained a forged PAN card with a birth date matching his educational and bank records, done in collusion with Azam Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025