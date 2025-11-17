Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

In a significant legal development, Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were sentenced to prison by a special MP/MLA court. The conviction stems from a 2019 case where the duo reportedly procured two PAN cards by manipulating birth dates.

Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal found them guilty based on compelling documentary evidence and witness accounts, as noted by Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya. The prosecution is contemplating further legal actions, possibly filing an appeal if deemed necessary.

This case was initially filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena under various sections of the IPC, including cheating and forgery. Abdullah had allegedly obtained a forged PAN card with a birth date matching his educational and bank records, done in collusion with Azam Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)