Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Demands Extradition of Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's provisional government has intensified calls for India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The demand follows a tribunal's death sentence ruling for their alleged crimes against humanity. India's action or inaction could have significant diplomatic implications.
Bangladesh
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's interim government has issued a call to India for the immediate extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. This comes after an International Crimes Tribunal sentenced the two to death in absentia for 'crimes against humanity.'
The Foreign Ministry cited an existing bilateral extradition agreement, urging India to comply by transferring Hasina and Kamal to Bangladesh. The ministry labeled sheltering these individuals as an 'unfriendly' act against justice and bilateral relations.
Further diplomatic pressure mounts as various Bangladeshi political factions, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, echo demands for their extradition. Meanwhile, ex-premier Khaleda Zia's party critics say India's actions appear as a violation of legal conduct.
