Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Demands Extradition of Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's provisional government has intensified calls for India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The demand follows a tribunal's death sentence ruling for their alleged crimes against humanity. India's action or inaction could have significant diplomatic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:48 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Demands Extradition of Sheikh Hasina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has issued a call to India for the immediate extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. This comes after an International Crimes Tribunal sentenced the two to death in absentia for 'crimes against humanity.'

The Foreign Ministry cited an existing bilateral extradition agreement, urging India to comply by transferring Hasina and Kamal to Bangladesh. The ministry labeled sheltering these individuals as an 'unfriendly' act against justice and bilateral relations.

Further diplomatic pressure mounts as various Bangladeshi political factions, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, echo demands for their extradition. Meanwhile, ex-premier Khaleda Zia's party critics say India's actions appear as a violation of legal conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

 India
2
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

 Global
3
AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

 India
4
Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025