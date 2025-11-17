Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Blast Death Toll Climbs to 15

The death toll from the November 10 explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi has risen to 15, following the deaths of Lukmaan and Vinay Pathak at LNJP Hospital on Monday, according to an official statement.

Previously, victim Bilal succumbed last Thursday, raising the count to 13. The high-intensity blast has left many more injured, with several still receiving treatment.

The Delhi Police reported they were informed of the recent fatalities by the hospital. Post-mortem examinations are slated to be conducted shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)