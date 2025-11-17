Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Intercepts Illegal Fishing Operation in National Waters

Three Bangladeshi fishing boats with 79 crew members, including minors, were seized by the Indian Coast Guard for illegal fishing in Indian waters. The vessels, operating without authorization, were detected two nautical miles within India's maritime boundary by ICG ships during a surveillance operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:40 IST
  Country:
  India

The Indian Coast Guard has captured three Bangladeshi fishing vessels along with their 79 crew members, some of whom are minors, for illegal fishing within Indian waters, an official disclosed on Monday.

The fishing boats were spotted about two nautical miles inside India's maritime territory while the ICG ships conducted routine surveillance in line with the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.

ICG ships Amrit Kaur and Kamla Devi seized the vessels during their patrol along the international maritime boundary in the northern Bay of Bengal, as pointed out by the official. The boats were then taken to Frazerganj in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

