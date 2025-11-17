Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his party members, has faced legal action over allegations of forcibly uncovering a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai police have filed an FIR naming Amit Thackeray, MNS Navi Mumbai unit president Gajanan Kale, and dozens of others following the incident.

An officer from the Nerul police station detailed the charges, including unlawful assembly, obstruction of police duties, and damage to property. Despite receiving official warnings, the assembly persisted, allegedly unveiling the statue's covering on Sunday. The act has been met with legal implications under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Amit Thackeray defended his actions, stating the statue had been ignored for months and derided the authorities for leaving it covered. Backing him, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticized the legal action against Amit, emphasizing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's importance to Maharashtra's heritage and expressing disdain for the statue being hidden from public view.

(With inputs from agencies.)