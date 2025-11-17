Left Menu

Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Amit Thackeray and several others have been booked after purportedly forcing open a statue's cover in Navi Mumbai. Despite police warnings, the group proceeded, alleging the statue remained covered due to official delays. The incident has sparked political support and criticism, highlighting tensions over regional pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:14 IST
Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his party members, has faced legal action over allegations of forcibly uncovering a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai police have filed an FIR naming Amit Thackeray, MNS Navi Mumbai unit president Gajanan Kale, and dozens of others following the incident.

An officer from the Nerul police station detailed the charges, including unlawful assembly, obstruction of police duties, and damage to property. Despite receiving official warnings, the assembly persisted, allegedly unveiling the statue's covering on Sunday. The act has been met with legal implications under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Amit Thackeray defended his actions, stating the statue had been ignored for months and derided the authorities for leaving it covered. Backing him, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticized the legal action against Amit, emphasizing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's importance to Maharashtra's heritage and expressing disdain for the statue being hidden from public view.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

 Global
2
Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

 Global
3
Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges: PM Modi in his Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast d...

 India
4
Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025