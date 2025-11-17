Tragedy at Sonbhadra Quarry: Rescue Efforts and Probes Continue After Collapse

In the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, a stone quarry collapse has resulted in the recovery of five more bodies, raising the death toll to six, according to official reports. Rescue operations have persisted for nearly 48 hours as authorities believe several laborers remain trapped beneath massive boulders.

State officials, including UP minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond and Robertsganj MP Chotelal Kharwar, suggest that approximately a dozen workers could still be buried under the rubble after part of the Krishna Mining Works quarry collapsed. The government has announced a comprehensive triple investigation involving police, mining, and district administrative bodies.

Efforts to clear the debris are underway, impeded by the presence of heavy stones. Meanwhile, the quarry owner and business partners face charges, sparking concerns over alleged illegal mining operations linked with local authorities. Families of the deceased have been assured compensation, with further support promised for affected laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)