Left Menu

Tragedy at Sonbhadra Quarry: Rescue Efforts and Probes Continue After Collapse

A quarry collapse in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in at least six fatalities as rescue operations continue. Officials claim more workers could be trapped. A three-tier probe has been launched, with the government vowing strict action against those involved in illegal mining and promising compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:19 IST
Tragedy at Sonbhadra Quarry: Rescue Efforts and Probes Continue After Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, a stone quarry collapse has resulted in the recovery of five more bodies, raising the death toll to six, according to official reports. Rescue operations have persisted for nearly 48 hours as authorities believe several laborers remain trapped beneath massive boulders.

State officials, including UP minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond and Robertsganj MP Chotelal Kharwar, suggest that approximately a dozen workers could still be buried under the rubble after part of the Krishna Mining Works quarry collapsed. The government has announced a comprehensive triple investigation involving police, mining, and district administrative bodies.

Efforts to clear the debris are underway, impeded by the presence of heavy stones. Meanwhile, the quarry owner and business partners face charges, sparking concerns over alleged illegal mining operations linked with local authorities. Families of the deceased have been assured compensation, with further support promised for affected laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

 Global
2
Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

 Global
3
Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges: PM Modi in his Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast d...

 India
4
Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025