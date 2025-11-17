Govt Reviews Preparations for India International Science Festival 2025

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Jitendra Singh chaired an extensive review meeting at Prithvi Bhawan to assess the progress of preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, scheduled to take place from 6–9 December 2025. This high-level review marks another step toward ensuring that IISF 2025 becomes one of the largest and most impactful science festivals held in the country.

A Follow-Through to Strengthen Readiness

The Minister recalled that the deliberations followed a previous review meeting held on 2 November 2025, reflecting the government’s determination to close remaining operational gaps. He stressed that all logistics, scientific components, exhibition modules, public engagement activities, and safety arrangements must align with the highest national and global standards.

Dr. Singh noted that IISF is not merely an annual event—it is a living symbol of India’s scientific aspirations, celebrating innovation, knowledge exchange, and societal impact.

A Decade of Transformation Under the PM’s Leadership

Highlighting the dramatic transformation of India’s scientific landscape over the past decade, Dr. Singh observed that scientific thinking in India has expanded far beyond laboratory walls. Today, science drives:

Policy frameworks

Governance reforms

Social development

Economic strategies

Grassroots innovation

He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has entered an era where research, innovation, and technology define national growth. This shift, he said, positions science as a foundational element of the country’s journey toward Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

From Supervision to Facilitation: Government’s New Scientific Role

Dr. Jitendra Singh explained that the role of the government in India’s scientific ecosystem has evolved significantly. Once primarily supervisory, it is now facilitative, enabling innovation rather than policing it. This transition has created an environment in which:

Young researchers are pushing new boundaries

Startups are developing cutting-edge technologies

Industries are driving product innovation

Scientific institutions are strengthening international collaboration

He pointed to thriving areas such as deep-tech manufacturing, biotechnology, space sciences, quantum computing, and renewable energy, all of which are shaping India’s emergence as a global innovation hub.

IISF 2025: A Convergence of India’s Scientific Strength

The Minister highlighted that IISF 2025 has been curated to reflect India’s growing capabilities across multiple scientific frontiers. Designed as a dynamic meeting ground, the festival will bring together:

Central ministries and Government Departments

Universities and academic institutions

National research laboratories

Industry stakeholders and startups

Innovators and young scientists

School and college students

The festival will showcase the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reflecting India’s determination to build indigenous technologies, nurture homegrown talent, and establish global leadership in frontier sciences.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators

Dr. Singh emphasised that IISF 2025 is designed to ignite scientific curiosity among youth. Through exhibitions, interactive displays, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops, the festival will illustrate how science shapes real-life solutions, including:

Digital technologies that empower citizens

Climate and weather prediction tools

Disaster resilience technologies

Energy-efficient innovations

Biotechnology-driven healthcare solutions

These demonstrations aim to help students understand how science drives societal progress and future economic opportunities.

Strengthening Scientific Diplomacy and Global Partnerships

The Minister underlined that IISF 2025 will also reinforce India’s commitment to global scientific collaboration, with participation from international scientists, research institutions, and students. The event will include segments dedicated to knowledge-sharing, bilateral scientific cooperation, and cross-border research partnerships.

In an interconnected world, Dr. Singh said, India’s scientific pursuits must align with global objectives in climate action, sustainable development, and technological ethics.

Ministry of Earth Sciences Updates Progress

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with senior officials from multiple scientific departments, presented detailed updates on the progress of:

Thematic exhibits

Technical sessions

Industry participation

International outreach

Student-centric activities

Innovation showcases

Logistics and environmental sustainability plans for the event

He assured the Minister that preparations across all verticals were progressing smoothly and would be completed within stipulated timelines.

Looking Ahead: IISF 2025 as a National Celebration of Science

As preparations accelerate, IISF 2025 is positioned to become a landmark event, demonstrating India’s:

Scientific achievements

Innovation capabilities

International leadership

Youth engagement in STEM

Commitment to a sustainable, technology-driven future

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded the review by reiterating the government’s dedication to delivering a world-class science festival that will energize the nation's young minds and reaffirm India’s march toward becoming a global science powerhouse.