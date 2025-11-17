Diplomatic Turbulence: Japan-China Tensions Over Taiwan

Japan is actively trying to defuse mounting tensions with China over Taiwan after contentious comments from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The situation has escalated to the point where Beijing has advised its citizens against traveling to Japan, a move likely to impact the latter's tourism sector.

Amid the spat, Masaaki Kanai from Japan's foreign ministry visited Beijing to clarify that Japan's security policy remains unchanged. He is working to persuade Chinese officials to refrain from actions that could further damage bilateral ties, especially given Taiwan's proximity to Japanese territory.

Tensions show no signs of easing as China's Premier opts not to meet Takaichi at the G20 summit. Diplomatic exchanges remain tense, with both Japan and the U.S. criticizing China's recent statements, underscoring the delicate balance in maintaining regional peace and economic stability.