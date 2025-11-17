Left Menu

High-Stakes Fallout: Japan vs. China Over Taiwan Tensions

Tensions between Japan and China have intensified as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan prompted Beijing to issue travel warnings. Diplomatic talks are ongoing, with Japan affirming its unchanged security policy and urging China to avoid aggressive actions. Meanwhile, the dispute is negatively impacting Japan's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:55 IST
Tensions are escalating between Japan and China following comments by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which have sparked a diplomatic dispute over Taiwan. In response to Takaichi's suggestion that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan's survival, Beijing has advised its citizens against traveling to Japan.

To ease tensions, Japanese foreign ministry official Masaaki Kanai arrived in China, aiming to clarify Japan's security policy and prevent further diplomatic strife. Kanai's visit comes after Takaichi broke with tradition by openly discussing a potential military response, wary of antagonizing Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory.

The diplomatic row is impacting Japan's economy, especially the leisure and retail sectors, as fewer Chinese tourists travel to the country. The dispute may have significant economic repercussions, potentially diminishing Japan's annual growth, as seen in market declines in tourism-sensitive stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

