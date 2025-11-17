Ukraine and France Seal Rafale Warplanes Deal Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine has secured a significant deal with France to obtain up to 100 Rafale warplanes over the next decade, aimed at strengthening its defenses against Russia's ongoing invasion. The agreement, signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, also includes air defense systems, munitions, and drones.

The announcement follows an increase in Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine, with reports of Russian advances in the Zaporizhzhia region. The deal is a political commitment rather than an immediate purchase order, with plans to finance it through EU funding and frozen Russian assets, according to the Elysee.

France, alongside Britain, advocates for a coalition of approximately 30 countries prepared to send military support to Ukraine. However, the execution of the plan will involve a rigorous pilot training program to operate the advanced Rafale jets, amidst France's internal political and financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)