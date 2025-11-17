Left Menu

Ukraine and France Seal Rafale Warplanes Deal Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine will obtain up to 100 Rafale warplanes in a ten-year deal signed with France, boosting its defense against Russia. The agreement, a political commitment rather than a purchase, includes air defense systems, munitions, and drones, with discussions on funding from EU programs and frozen Russian assets.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:56 IST
Ukraine has secured a significant deal with France to obtain up to 100 Rafale warplanes over the next decade, aimed at strengthening its defenses against Russia's ongoing invasion. The agreement, signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, also includes air defense systems, munitions, and drones.

The announcement follows an increase in Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine, with reports of Russian advances in the Zaporizhzhia region. The deal is a political commitment rather than an immediate purchase order, with plans to finance it through EU funding and frozen Russian assets, according to the Elysee.

France, alongside Britain, advocates for a coalition of approximately 30 countries prepared to send military support to Ukraine. However, the execution of the plan will involve a rigorous pilot training program to operate the advanced Rafale jets, amidst France's internal political and financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

