Stash and Seize: Rs 5 Crore Busted in West Bengal
In West Bengal's New Town area, a joint operation by the STF and Narayanpur police led to the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of Rs 5 crore hidden in an SUV. The vehicle, coming from Birbhum, was intercepted based on a tip-off. The investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:11 IST
In a significant bust, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) and Narayanpur police apprehended two individuals in New Town after seizing Rs 5 crore from an SUV on Monday, according to a senior officer.
The vehicle, originating from Birbhum, was intercepted near Baromatha More following an informed tip-off. Police discovered the cash meticulously concealed within the car during their search.
The accused, Akram Khan and Imran Khan, are both residents of the Birbhum district. Following their arrest, a case was filed at the Narayanpur police station, and the STF has assumed the investigation.
