Stash and Seize: Rs 5 Crore Busted in West Bengal

In a significant bust, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) and Narayanpur police apprehended two individuals in New Town after seizing Rs 5 crore from an SUV on Monday, according to a senior officer.

The vehicle, originating from Birbhum, was intercepted near Baromatha More following an informed tip-off. Police discovered the cash meticulously concealed within the car during their search.

The accused, Akram Khan and Imran Khan, are both residents of the Birbhum district. Following their arrest, a case was filed at the Narayanpur police station, and the STF has assumed the investigation.

