Left Menu

Stash and Seize: Rs 5 Crore Busted in West Bengal

In West Bengal's New Town area, a joint operation by the STF and Narayanpur police led to the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of Rs 5 crore hidden in an SUV. The vehicle, coming from Birbhum, was intercepted based on a tip-off. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:11 IST
Stash and Seize: Rs 5 Crore Busted in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) and Narayanpur police apprehended two individuals in New Town after seizing Rs 5 crore from an SUV on Monday, according to a senior officer.

The vehicle, originating from Birbhum, was intercepted near Baromatha More following an informed tip-off. Police discovered the cash meticulously concealed within the car during their search.

The accused, Akram Khan and Imran Khan, are both residents of the Birbhum district. Following their arrest, a case was filed at the Narayanpur police station, and the STF has assumed the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Pushes for Credit Guarantees and Green Finance Inclusion

SBI Pushes for Credit Guarantees and Green Finance Inclusion

 India
2
Our GDP is growing at near 7 pc despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too: PM Modi.

Our GDP is growing at near 7 pc despite global instabilities; India is not j...

 India
3
World is looking at India's growth model as 'model of hope': PM Modi while delivering Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

World is looking at India's growth model as 'model of hope': PM Modi while d...

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Personal and Public Engagements

Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Personal and Public Engagements

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025