Punjab Chief Minister Presses for Control Over Chandigarh and Panjab University

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reasserted Punjab's rights over Chandigarh, Panjab University, and river waters while urging for a genuine federal framework at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mann highlighted the historical promises and current challenges impinging on Punjab's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:18 IST
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

At the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed the state's claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University, and crucial water resources. Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mann called for respecting the historical commitments that guarantee Punjab's autonomy.

Emphasizing the need for a federal structure in India, Mann criticized the central government's attempts at recentralization, undermining Punjab's authority. He reminded that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord of 1985 affirmed Chandigarh's transfer to Punjab, accusing the center of reneging on this promise.

Mann also criticized the alterations in the governance of Panjab University and the alleged exclusion of Punjab officers from key roles in the Chandigarh administration. He suggested interlinking rivers for better resource sharing and opposed the regulatory changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), citing adverse impacts on Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

