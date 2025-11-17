High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

The Kerala High Court has referred a petition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding access to documents in the Sabarimala gold theft case to the Chief Justice. Justice C S Dias noted the plea's relevance to a significant investigation being pursued by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The ED is investigating whether a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is applicable to the Sabarimala incident. Their request for documents from the Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate Court was denied due to the involvement of the High Court Division Bench.

Additionally, former Travancore Devaswom Board official S Sreekumar has sought anticipatory bail in the case concerning missing gold. He claims his involvement was minimal, seeking relief from legal action. The court will revisit the matter on December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)