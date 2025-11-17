Father's Betrayal Ends in Tragedy in Tisotra Village

A distressing crime unfolded in Tisotra Village, where a father was arrested on charges of killing his son. The incident came to light when Subhash, aged 60, was apprehended for the murder of his son, Saurabh, 30, after being discovered in a compromising situation with his daughter-in-law.

The incident dates back to November 14, when Subhash filed a missing person's report for Saurabh at the Nangal police station. The following day, Saurabh's body was discovered in a sugarcane field, with Subhash alleging an animal attack. However, a postmortem revealed death due to injuries from a sharp-edged weapon.

Upon interrogation, Subhash reportedly confessed to attacking Saurabh in the fields with a spade following an altercation sparked by his illicit affair. The police have since arrested Subhash and recovered the murder weapon, alongside a country-made pistol believed to have been in his possession.

