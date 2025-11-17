Justice Prevails: Historic Verdict Against Ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister, and her aide to death for crimes against humanity during the July Uprising. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus hailed the verdict as an affirmation of justice and accountability amidst claims of bias by Hasina.
In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has delivered a verdict sentencing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aide Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity during the student uprising last year.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus praised the ruling, asserting that it establishes a crucial precedent that no one is above the law. This development comes after Hasina fled to India in the wake of mass protests against her government.
While Hasina condemned the tribunal as biased and politically charged, Yunus emphasized that the judgment provides justice for the affected families and signals Bangladesh's commitment to global accountability and democratic rebuilding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
