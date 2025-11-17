Left Menu

Judicial Corruption Unveiled: Bribery Scandal in Mazgaon Court

An additional sessions judge in Mazgaon, Mumbai, is implicated in a Rs 15 lakh bribery scandal. The Anti-Corruption Bureau claims Judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi had a close relationship with arrested clerk Chandrakant Vasudeo, who allegedly collected bribes on Kazi's behalf for favorable court judgments.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:52 IST
A sessions judge in Mumbai has come under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in a significant bribery scandal. Judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, stationed at the civil court in Mazgaon, is accused of playing a pivotal role in the Rs 15 lakh bribery case, as noted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has deemed an inquiry into Judge Kazi's role necessary. Authorization from the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court is currently being sought to proceed with further investigations, reflecting the severity of the charges leveled against the judicial officer.

The scandal came to light when Chandrakant Vasudeo, a civil court clerk, was apprehended after soliciting a bribe for a favorable court verdict. Allegedly instructed by Judge Kazi, Vasudeo demanded Rs 10 lakh for himself and Rs 15 lakh on behalf of Kazi from a complainant in a land dispute case. The investigation continues as the judiciary faces significant reputational damage.

