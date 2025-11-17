Cardamom Heist Busted: Delhi Police Recovers Rs 3 Crore Consignment

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully recovered a hefty cardamom consignment valued at Rs 3 crore in outer north Delhi. The operation was prompted by a complaint from R Sirajuddin of Tamil Nadu, who reported the diversion of his shipment by a transporter and associates.

Sirajuddin claimed that the consignment was entrusted to Balaji of Deepak Transport, but it was allegedly rerouted and sold illicitly in Bengaluru. In record time, the police traced and seized the entire consignment consisting of 203 bags, each weighing 50 kg.

Three suspects, including Raman, Balaji, and Ratan, have been taken into custody. Authorities remain dedicated to locating additional individuals linked to this crime, as they intensify their investigation.