Cardamom Heist Busted: Delhi Police Recovers Rs 3 Crore Consignment
Delhi Police recovered a cardamom consignment worth Rs 3 crore in north Delhi, allegedly diverted by transporters. Originating from Tamil Nadu, the shipment was misappropriated and sold illegally. Police arrested three individuals and recovered 203 bags of cardamom. Efforts to apprehend remaining suspects are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully recovered a hefty cardamom consignment valued at Rs 3 crore in outer north Delhi. The operation was prompted by a complaint from R Sirajuddin of Tamil Nadu, who reported the diversion of his shipment by a transporter and associates.
Sirajuddin claimed that the consignment was entrusted to Balaji of Deepak Transport, but it was allegedly rerouted and sold illicitly in Bengaluru. In record time, the police traced and seized the entire consignment consisting of 203 bags, each weighing 50 kg.
Three suspects, including Raman, Balaji, and Ratan, have been taken into custody. Authorities remain dedicated to locating additional individuals linked to this crime, as they intensify their investigation.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea on Vice-Chancellor Appointments
Revenue Employees Boycott: Demand Ponders Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision
Preserving the Past: Tamil Nadu Invites Researchers for Historical Study
Tamil Nadu Revenue Employees Boycott SIR Work Over Heavy Demands
Transformative Partnership: Strengthening Maternal and Child Health in Tamil Nadu