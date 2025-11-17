The Disappearing Act: Woman Vanishes with Infant in Kolkata Hospital
A woman disguised as a nurse absconded with an infant from a Kolkata hospital after befriending the child's mother. The incident unfolded when the mother left her baby with the woman to buy medicines. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to locate the suspect.
In a shocking incident in Kolkata, a woman posing as a nurse disappeared with an infant. This occurred on Monday at a government-run children's hospital, according to the local police.
The child's mother, Manjula Bibi from Kashipur, reported that she met the suspect while traveling to the hospital. They reportedly entered the hospital together.
The family lodged a missing person's complaint at Phoolbagan Police Station. Police have since launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage in attempts to identify the suspect.
