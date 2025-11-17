Left Menu

Daring Escape: Kidnapping Suspect Flees Police Custody

A man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl escaped police custody during transport to jail. The suspect, Mohit Kumar, evaded authorities by tricking his escort team, leading to charges of negligence against them. Police are actively seeking the fugitive, confident of his imminent capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl made a daring escape from police custody while being transported to jail, authorities reported Monday. Mohit Kumar allegedly tricked his escort team, consisting of a constable and a Home Guard, who now face charges of negligence.

The incident occurred when Kumar's motorcycle escort developed a puncture near the Anaugi district jail on Sunday night. Seizing the opportunity, Kumar reportedly loosened his restraints, distracted the Home Guard, and fled under the cover of darkness. The escort team promptly notified jail authorities of Kumar's escape.

Law enforcement, led by City Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajay, has launched several teams to track down the fugitive. Gursahaiganj Kotwali in-charge Ajay Awasthi confirmed that a case of negligence has been registered against the police personnel involved. Authorities are confident that Kumar will be apprehended soon.

