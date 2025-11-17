Left Menu

South Korean Woman's Ordeal: Allegations of Molestation at Gurugram Clinic

A South Korean woman reported being molested by a physiotherapist at his clinic in Gurugram. The incident occurred on November 7, with police actively seeking the suspect. The woman's formal statement is pending due to translation difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:38 IST
A South Korean woman has accused a physiotherapist of molestation at a clinic in Sector 53, Gurugram, as per police reports on Monday. The accused now remains on the run, with authorities assuring an imminent arrest.

The woman allegedly experienced inappropriate behavior during her visit to the physiotherapy center on November 7, while working with a private firm in Gurugram. After resisting, she claims she was subject to rude treatment.

The woman's statement awaits official recording, hindered by the absence of a translator, police sources disclosed.

