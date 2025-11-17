South Korean Woman's Ordeal: Allegations of Molestation at Gurugram Clinic
A South Korean woman reported being molested by a physiotherapist at his clinic in Gurugram. The incident occurred on November 7, with police actively seeking the suspect. The woman's formal statement is pending due to translation difficulties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A South Korean woman has accused a physiotherapist of molestation at a clinic in Sector 53, Gurugram, as per police reports on Monday. The accused now remains on the run, with authorities assuring an imminent arrest.
The woman allegedly experienced inappropriate behavior during her visit to the physiotherapy center on November 7, while working with a private firm in Gurugram. After resisting, she claims she was subject to rude treatment.
The woman's statement awaits official recording, hindered by the absence of a translator, police sources disclosed.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- woman
- Gurugram
- physiotherapist
- molested
- police
- complaint
- clinic
- translator
- statement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Police's Double Strike: Morphine & Heroin Haul
Cardamom Heist Busted: Delhi Police Recovers Rs 3 Crore Consignment
Daring Escape: Kidnapping Suspect Flees Police Custody
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses
Delhi Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Unveils Elderly Involvement