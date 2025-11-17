Europe's New Wave of Asylum Reforms: Policies Tightening Across the Continent

The British government introduced major revisions to its asylum policy, joining a growing list of European nations tightening immigration rules.

A collective push from nine countries to amend the European Convention on Human Rights highlights regional frustration over deportation restrictions by the European Court of Human Rights.

Across the continent, nations such as Denmark, France, Germany, and Italy are adapting their policies, from accelerating deportation processes to incentivizing repatriation, reflecting a complex shift in Europe's approach to asylum and migration.