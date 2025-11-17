Left Menu

Accelerating Digital Data Protection: India's Push for Swift Compliance

The Indian government plans to potentially shorten the 18-month transition period for large companies to comply with new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules. This comes as these companies already adhere to stringent data protection standards globally. Further amendments and consultations are ongoing to streamline the new framework's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:49 IST
Accelerating Digital Data Protection: India's Push for Swift Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is engaging with industry stakeholders to possibly shorten the 18-month transition period for large companies under the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that since many large firms already comply with international data standards, a quicker implementation in India is feasible.

Discussions have been positive, with the industry acknowledging the rationale behind the potential timeline compression. The data protection framework is crucial for safeguarding citizens' privacy and ensuring compliance through a comprehensive legal and regulatory structure, addressing issues such as disinformation and deepfakes.

The DPDP Act, along with its rules, enhances the RTI Act by offering citizens more rights to information, as emphasized by Vaishnaw. The Right to Information is strengthened through provisions allowing citizens access to data collected by tech companies, making transparency a cornerstone of the new digital policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Future-Ready Energy Ties: India-Japan Collaboration Intensifies

Forging Future-Ready Energy Ties: India-Japan Collaboration Intensifies

 India
2
Fierce Competition Heats Up in Latur and Nanded Local Elections

Fierce Competition Heats Up in Latur and Nanded Local Elections

 India
3
Delhi University's Scandal and Red Fort Blast Probe Reveal Deep Entrenchments

Delhi University's Scandal and Red Fort Blast Probe Reveal Deep Entrenchment...

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit

Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025