Rajasthan ATS Busts Drug Rings: Major Seizures and Arrests in Strategic Operations

Rajasthan ATS has executed a trio of significant operations, culminating in the seizure of narcotics valued at several crores and the arrest of two notorious criminals. These efforts, reported on Monday, were overseen by IG ATS Vikas Kumar under the strategic leadership of Additional Director General of Police M N Dinesh.

The first bust led to the arrest of Suresh Kumar, a 30-year-old resident of Sedhiya in Jalore district. Authorities recovered 1.77 kg of MD and 763 grams of smack, with an estimated worth of approximately Rs 2.5 crore. This action underscores the ATS's commitment to combating drug-related activities.

In further operations dubbed '7th Heaven' and 'Madmagara', ATS detained Ram Swaroop from Surat, Gujarat, and Mahesh Giri from Jodhpur. Both were listed as Rs 25,000 rewardees by the Barmer police, who sought their capture. These arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing war against narcotics trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)