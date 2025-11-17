Amid political tensions, a group of 130 Palestinians recently traveled from Gaza to South Africa, sparking allegations of an organized effort to displace Gazans. Each individual reportedly paid $2,000 for the journey, facilitated by a group allegedly offering an escape from the troubled enclave.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has announced an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the group's arrival, suspecting a broader agenda to remove Palestinians. Israel, accused of orchestrating this alleged displacement, counters that it merely facilitated movement for those who wished to leave Gaza voluntarily.

The departures come in the wake of Israel relaxing restrictions on Palestinians leaving Gaza, with ongoing conflict intensifying their desire to seek refuge abroad. The narrative underscores the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, exacerbated by recent military clashes.

