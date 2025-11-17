Chhattisgarh Advocate General Steps Down: Prafull N Bharat Resigns

In a surprising turn of events, Chhattisgarh Advocate General Prafull N Bharat announced his resignation on Monday. The decision was confirmed by Bharat, albeit without revealing the reasons behind his departure.

The resignation was formally submitted to Governor Ramen Deka, marking the conclusion of Bharat's tenure which began in January of last year. During his time in office, Bharat played a crucial role in defending the interests of the state in both the High Court and Supreme Court.

In his resignation letter, Bharat extended his gratitude towards Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues, and senior bureaucrats for their unwavering support. Previously, he served as the state's Additional Advocate General under the Raman Singh-led BJP government from 2014 to 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)