Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Advocate General Steps Down: Prafull N Bharat Resigns

Chhattisgarh Advocate General Prafull N Bharat has resigned from his position, submitting his resignation to Governor Ramen Deka. Bharat, who was appointed last January, expressed gratitude for the support received during his tenure. He previously served as Additional Advocate General from 2014 to 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:07 IST
Chhattisgarh Advocate General Steps Down: Prafull N Bharat Resigns
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Chhattisgarh Advocate General Prafull N Bharat announced his resignation on Monday. The decision was confirmed by Bharat, albeit without revealing the reasons behind his departure.

The resignation was formally submitted to Governor Ramen Deka, marking the conclusion of Bharat's tenure which began in January of last year. During his time in office, Bharat played a crucial role in defending the interests of the state in both the High Court and Supreme Court.

In his resignation letter, Bharat extended his gratitude towards Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues, and senior bureaucrats for their unwavering support. Previously, he served as the state's Additional Advocate General under the Raman Singh-led BJP government from 2014 to 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Crash in Saudi Arabia Claims 45 Lives, Including Karnataka Driver

Tragic Bus Crash in Saudi Arabia Claims 45 Lives, Including Karnataka Driver

 India
2
FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025