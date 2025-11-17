BSF's High-tech Drone Surveillance Neutralizes Smuggling Threat from Pakistan
BSF has neutralised 255 drones this year attempting to smuggle heroin and weapons from Pakistan, intensifying surveillance as fog season approaches. Enhanced monitoring and equipment are deployed to prevent cross-border smuggling, with coordinated efforts involving the BSF and Punjab Police.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully neutralised 255 drones this year, originating from Pakistan to smuggle heroin and weapons into India, according to a senior official from the BSF Punjab Frontier. The announcement was made on Monday, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.
In anticipation of the upcoming fog season, which could potentially aid smugglers in evading detection, the BSF has bolstered its surveillance measures. BSF Inspector General Atul Fulzele stated during a media briefing in Amritsar that visibility is reduced during foggy conditions, which can be exploited by drone operators. The force has therefore made arrangements to deploy special surveillance equipment and undertake stringent monitoring of riverine areas.
The BSF has apprehended several individuals involved in these illegal activities and has also increased joint checks with the Punjab Police to prevent smuggling on routes leading to border areas. This year, the BSF has recovered substantial quantities of narcotics and firearms, demonstrating its commitment to securing the nation's borders.
