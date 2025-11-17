Gold Chain Robbery Unravels Mysterious Honey-Trap in Mumbai
A businessman in Mumbai was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by an unidentified woman after offering her a lift. The incident took place in the Lokhandwala area after he left a club. Police suspect a honey-trap was used, and an investigation is underway.
In a perplexing case of alleged robbery, a 52-year-old businessman found himself the victim of a suspected honey-trap in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area. Police report that the incident unfolded when the man agreed to offer a ride to an unidentified woman he met in a lift after leaving a club in Malad.
While his friend declined the request for transportation, the businessman obliged, leading to his 15-gram gold chain being stolen during a conversation with the woman in his car. It was only after reaching his residence that he discovered the jewelry was missing.
The complaint filing was delayed due to the businessman's travel to Gujarat. Upon his return, an inquiry at the club led to the establishment of the woman's identity. Subsequently, a case was registered at Oshiwara police station. Investigations point towards a possible honey-trap modus operandi behind the theft.
