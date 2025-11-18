Leadership Turmoil at FEMA: Another Shake-up at the Helm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is facing another leadership change as acting chief David Richardson has stepped down after a brief six-month tenure. This departure follows a year marked by significant staff turnover and policy changes at the agency responsible for managing federal disaster response.

Richardson, who replaced Cameron Hamilton, lacked prior emergency management experience, having previously served as a Marine Corps officer and led the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office. His appointment in May was part of a broader leadership realignment at FEMA.

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued a statement clarifying the reasons behind Richardson's exit. The agency continues to grapple with the challenges of maintaining stability amidst frequent administrative shifts.