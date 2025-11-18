Left Menu

House Pushes for Justice Department Transparency on Epstein Case

The House is moving towards a vote on a bill that demands the Justice Department release its case files on Jeffrey Epstein, amidst political turmoil and pressure from lawmakers. The bill aims to uncover more about those involved in Epstein's crimes, potentially impacting numerous government figures.

Updated: 18-11-2025 03:36 IST
House Pushes for Justice Department Transparency on Epstein Case
  • United States

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill that will require the Justice Department to release the case files it has gathered on Jeffrey Epstein. This move represents a significant shift in the ongoing investigation into the late financier's alleged sex trafficking activities.

The push for disclosure has gained momentum following the release of Epstein's emails, which contain claims involving former President Trump and accusations of widespread complicity in Epstein's illegal actions. The bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, was introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, garnering bipartisan support.

The bill's potential passage in the House highlights divisions within the Republican party over Epstein's scandals. Although the future of the bill in the Senate remains uncertain, its progression underscores a commitment to transparency and accountability regarding Epstein's case, despite political ramifications.

