Left Menu

Controversial Flights: The Unfolding Migration of Palestinians to South Africa

South African foreign minister Ronald Lamola criticized a chartered plane arriving with over 150 Palestinians, suspecting a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. The South African government plans to investigate, amid concerns of ethnic cleansing and insufficient travel documents for the passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 18-11-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 04:34 IST
Controversial Flights: The Unfolding Migration of Palestinians to South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola expressed suspicions over a chartered plane that landed in Johannesburg carrying over 150 Palestinians. He questioned whether this was part of a broader agenda to clear out Gaza and the West Bank through a network of flights.

Lamola did not specify who organized the flight, but his comments implied accusations against Israel of orchestrating this movement. The passengers left Gaza after receiving approval from a third country. However, their blocked entry due to insufficient documentation raised concerns among South African officials and human rights groups alike.

An investigation has been initiated by South African intelligence services to identify those behind this flight from Ramon Airport in Israel. South Africa, a vocal supporter of Palestine, remains critical of Israel, suspecting an agenda to cleanse Gaza and the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
2
Australia PM says Turkey to host COP31 climate summit

Australia PM says Turkey to host COP31 climate summit

 Australia
3
UPDATE 5-Judge questions validity of indictment against FBI ex-chief Comey

UPDATE 5-Judge questions validity of indictment against FBI ex-chief Comey

 Global
4
Ukraine identifies Russian commander as suspect in Bucha killings

Ukraine identifies Russian commander as suspect in Bucha killings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025