On Monday, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola expressed suspicions over a chartered plane that landed in Johannesburg carrying over 150 Palestinians. He questioned whether this was part of a broader agenda to clear out Gaza and the West Bank through a network of flights.

Lamola did not specify who organized the flight, but his comments implied accusations against Israel of orchestrating this movement. The passengers left Gaza after receiving approval from a third country. However, their blocked entry due to insufficient documentation raised concerns among South African officials and human rights groups alike.

An investigation has been initiated by South African intelligence services to identify those behind this flight from Ramon Airport in Israel. South Africa, a vocal supporter of Palestine, remains critical of Israel, suspecting an agenda to cleanse Gaza and the West Bank.

