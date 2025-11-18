Controversial Flights: The Unfolding Migration of Palestinians to South Africa
South African foreign minister Ronald Lamola criticized a chartered plane arriving with over 150 Palestinians, suspecting a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. The South African government plans to investigate, amid concerns of ethnic cleansing and insufficient travel documents for the passengers.
On Monday, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola expressed suspicions over a chartered plane that landed in Johannesburg carrying over 150 Palestinians. He questioned whether this was part of a broader agenda to clear out Gaza and the West Bank through a network of flights.
Lamola did not specify who organized the flight, but his comments implied accusations against Israel of orchestrating this movement. The passengers left Gaza after receiving approval from a third country. However, their blocked entry due to insufficient documentation raised concerns among South African officials and human rights groups alike.
An investigation has been initiated by South African intelligence services to identify those behind this flight from Ramon Airport in Israel. South Africa, a vocal supporter of Palestine, remains critical of Israel, suspecting an agenda to cleanse Gaza and the West Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
