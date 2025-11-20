Left Menu

J'khand: Arms manufacturing unit unearthed, 6 held

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:22 IST
Police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed an arms manufacturing unit operating in a basement room at a village in Jharkhand's Giridih district, and arrested six people, officials said on Friday.

SP Bimal Kumar told reporters that acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of Shayar Ali at Maheshmarwa village, and recovered a cache of weapons from the room, and nabbed six people for their alleged involvement in manufacture of the arms. One of the accused, a native of Madhopur in Bihar, managed to escape and the police are conducting raids to trace him, Kumar said.

The seized arms include country-made pistols, magazines, semi-finished pistols and pistol barrels, he said.

"During the raid, five people were caught red-handed manufacturing illegal pistols in the underground room," Kumar said.

All the arrested people had previously been jailed for similar crimes in Bihar and other states, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

