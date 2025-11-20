RSS launches world's largest mass outreach campaign

Left Menu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS on Thursday launched what it describes as the worlds largest Grih Sampark home contact campaign here, with thousands of volunteers reaching out to households across the country, a release issued by RSS said.According to the organisation, RSS workers are visiting homes to present a portrait of Bharat Mata along with the Sanghs literature.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday launched what it describes as the world's largest Grih Sampark (home contact) campaign here, with thousands of volunteers reaching out to households across the country, a release issued by RSS said.

According to the organisation, RSS workers are visiting homes to present a portrait of Bharat Mata along with the Sangh's literature. In the Awadh region alone, the RSS has set a target of contacting 40 lakh households. The month-long mega outreach will involve around 80,000 workers operating through nearly 20,000 teams.

As part of the special outreach in Lucknow, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Swant Ranjan, Prant Sampark Pramukh Harnam Singh and members of the Sampark Department met Padma Shri awardees, folk singer Malini Awasthi and writer Vidya Bindu Singh, and presented RSS literature to them.

Amitesh Singh, Vibhag Karyavah of the RSS Lucknow division, said the campaign has formally begun across the city. He said the Lucknow division comprises 49 nagars, 413 bastis and 1,652 sub-bastis. ''Teams of five capable workers have been formed in each basti and sub-basti. A total of 4,956 teams with 14,868 workers will visit households across Lucknow,'' he said.

Singh added that the Grih Sampark Abhiyan will run till December 21. Special teams have also been constituted to meet prominent citizens, residents of multi-storey buildings and members of the Hindu community living in important localities. Separate groups will reach out to religious centres such as maths, temples and gurdwaras, he said.

