Faridabad Police forms SIT to probe Al Falah University's activities

While multiple agencies are currently probing the car blast in Delhi and the recently busted white collar terror module spread across at least three states, Faridabad Police has formed a separate Special Investigation Team to look into the activities of Al Falah University, several of whose doctors were arrested in connection with the high profile case.

Meanwhile, investigating agencies have detained a cab driver, a cleric and an Urdu teacher for questioning, according to sources.

The SIT, which consists of two assistant commissioners of police, an inspector, and two sub-inspectors, is preparing a comprehensive report on the university's activities.

''An SIT has been formed to investigate the affairs at Al Falah University in Faridabad. All aspects will be looked into,'' said a Faridabad Police spokesperson.

Faridabad Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta has instructed the SIT to investigate how the university has become a hotbed of terrorism. The SIT members were told to gather detailed information about the terror module's funding and the trail of explosives. Reports are also being prepared on the role of residents of nearby villages in the terror module.

Police sources said the SIT was formed after Director General of Police O P Singh, who visited the Al Falah University on Tuesday, said that the commissioner and deputy commissioner of police should personally visit the place and that the administration should lead from front. The biggest question before the police is how the terrorists managed to use the university as their base for so many years and how they remained undetected. An investigation has started in this direction, sources said.

Meanwhile, the investigating agencies detained a cab driver from Dhauj village last night.

According to sources, officers recovered from the driver's house a grinding machine and another electric device, which were kept in his custody by Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested Al Falah University doctors and a prime suspect in the terror module case.

They added that Dr Ganaie had provided SIM cards to some students and other associates through the cab driver.

According to sources, the cab driver is a native of Asaoti village in Palwal district, who has been residing at Billa colony in Dhauj village. He had met Dr Ganaie at the Al Falah University's hospital when he brought his son for treatment after the child suffered burn injuries when hot milk spilled on him. Dr Ganaie provided significant assistance to the cab driver, they said.

Meanwhile, the agencies also detained a cleric and an Urdu teacher, both of them residents of Ghasera village in Nuh district. Sources said they were picked up from the Shahi Jama Masjid in Raipur village near Sohna.

Investigation has revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber behind the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, often visited this mosque to offer prayers. The police are also trying to establish if any kind of meeting or conversation had taken place in the mosque in Dr Umar's presence, officials said.

However, the cleric's family members have denied that he has any involvement in the case. The Shahi Jama Masjid is located on the highway and hence, people from anywhere in the country could come there to offer prayers, they said. Meanwhile, parents of Al Falah University students are said to have planned to stage a protest outside the university on Saturday.

