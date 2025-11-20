Left Menu

IAF remotely piloted aircraft force-landed in Rajasthan after malfunction

A remotely piloted aircraft RPA of the Indian Air Force, while on a routine training mission, was force landed safely here after experiencing an engine malfunction, officials said on Thursday. The RPA was recovered on an empty field, with minimal damage to it and no damage on ground, they said.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:42 IST
A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Air Force, while on a routine training mission, was force landed safely here after experiencing an engine malfunction, officials said on Thursday. The RPA was recovered on an empty field, with minimal damage to it and no damage on ground, they said. Earlier in the day, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prem Shankar said the RPA was located in a farmland in Ramgarh, close to the India-Pakistan border.

Later, IAF officials reached the scene and took the UAV into their possession.

