PM Modi embarks on visit to South Africa to attend G20 summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 07:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the first G20 summit being held in Africa.

During his stay in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20.

"I will present India's perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One earth, One Family and One future'," Modi said in his departure statement.

