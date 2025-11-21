PM Modi embarks on visit to South Africa to attend G20 summit
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 07:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the first G20 summit being held in Africa.
During his stay in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20.
"I will present India's perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One earth, One Family and One future'," Modi said in his departure statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Africa
- India
- Narendra Modi
- Johannesburg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on visit to South Africa to attend G20 summit.
UPDATE 3-Ramaphosa says US discussing coming to G20 in South Africa, White House denies
South Africa, EU sign critical minerals deal, vow to defend multilateralism
Rugby-South Africa coach Erasmus looks to exorcise Irish stadium blues
South African president says US wants to reverse its boycott, join G20 summit