UPDATE 1-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan, Japanese government says
Taiwan has lifted all restrictions on food imports from Japan that were introduced after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, the Japanese government said on Friday. A day earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te posted pictures on social media of himself eating Japanese-sourced sushi to show his support for Japan in a worsening diplomatic dispute with China. Beijing has indicated it will ban imports of Japanese seafood, two government officials in Tokyo said on Wednesday. Relations between the countries have become increasingly tense since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.
