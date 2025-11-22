ITBP Celebrates 64th Raising Day with Grand Ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police celebrated its 64th Raising Day in Udhampur, J&K, with notable attendees including Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The event featured tributes to martyrs, a parade, and awards for outstanding service, highlighting the ITBP's contributions to national security.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked its 64th Raising Day in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, with a grand event attended by distinguished guests including Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
Minister Kumar paid tribute to ITBP martyrs and praised the personnel for their dedication and exemplary service in challenging Himalayan conditions. His address emphasized the ITBP's role in safeguarding the nation.
The ceremony included a parade featuring major contingents of the force and thrilling demonstrations. Acknowledgments were given to personnel with awards for distinguished and meritorious service, celebrating the ITBP's diverse achievements and excellence.
