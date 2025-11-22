Left Menu

Judicial Leadership Urged to Evolve for Tech-Powered Future

Union Minister Jitendra Singh calls for urgent updates in global jurisprudence to tackle issues like space debris, AI, and ocean degradation. At an international conference, he emphasises strengthening environmental laws, regulating new tech, updating legal frameworks, and integrating intergenerational equity into judicial processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:45 IST
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh urged the global judicial community to rapidly adapt legal frameworks to address emerging technological and environmental challenges.

Speaking at the International Conference of Chief Justices, Singh outlined the necessity of strengthening international environmental laws and regulating new technologies including AI and quantum computing.

He stressed the importance of intergenerational equity in judicial decisions, highlighting issues such as climate change and space debris that require updated legal perspectives for future impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

