Judicial Leadership Urged to Evolve for Tech-Powered Future
Union Minister Jitendra Singh calls for urgent updates in global jurisprudence to tackle issues like space debris, AI, and ocean degradation. At an international conference, he emphasises strengthening environmental laws, regulating new tech, updating legal frameworks, and integrating intergenerational equity into judicial processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh urged the global judicial community to rapidly adapt legal frameworks to address emerging technological and environmental challenges.
Speaking at the International Conference of Chief Justices, Singh outlined the necessity of strengthening international environmental laws and regulating new technologies including AI and quantum computing.
He stressed the importance of intergenerational equity in judicial decisions, highlighting issues such as climate change and space debris that require updated legal perspectives for future impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro
Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace
US Prepares Strategic Operations Against Venezuela: A New Chapter in Tensions
A Week in Entertainment: Farewells, Comebacks, and Controversies
Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan