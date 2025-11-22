Arrest Shakes Up Jammu and Kashmir's 'White Collar' Terror Module

In a significant move by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency, a man was apprehended in connection with a 'white collar' terror module on Saturday. The individual, Tufail Niyaz Bhat, hails from the Batamaloo area in the city, officials reported.

The breakthrough comes amid an ongoing investigation into the sophisticated terror module. The probe was initiated following reports of threatening posters against police and security forces in the Bunpora, Nowgam area, earlier in October.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. G V Sundeep Chakravarthy spearheaded the investigation, utilizing CCTV footage to nab initial suspects. This operation has since expanded to uncover a broader network involving medical professionals, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of explosive materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)