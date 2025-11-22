Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Bhavnagar: Police Constable Among Arrested
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a police constable and another individual for accepting a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Charged alongside them was a taluka panchayat officer who demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle a complainant’s employment issues. The primary suspects remain at large.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gujarat made two arrests, including a police constable, over a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe connected to a local government officer, officials reported on Saturday.
Among those charged is Dashrathsinh Chauhan, a Class-3 officer at Sihor taluka panchayat, who allegedly demanded a Rs 2 lakh bribe to reinstate the complainant as cluster coordinator and settle dues without legal issues. An ACB sting led to the capture of Constable Ruturajsinh Parmar and Jigar Thakkar, who accepted the bribe.
While Rs 1.5 lakh was seized, Chauhan and another suspect, Virendrasinh Gohil, evaded capture. Officials continue to pursue the absconders as part of the ongoing investigation.
