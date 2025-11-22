Fragile Peace Shattered: Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza City has resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals, according to local health officials. The incident tests the fragile ceasefire with Hamas, amid ongoing tensions in the region.

The attack occurred in the crowded Rimal neighbourhood, leaving the car engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses and medical personnel reported uncertainty about whether the casualties were inside the vehicle or nearby pedestrians. Bystanders quickly moved to extinguish the fire and aid the victims.

The October 10 ceasefire has slightly alleviated the two-year Gaza conflict, allowing many Palestinians to return to their homeland's remnants. Despite Israel's military withdrawal and increased aid, violence persists, and Hamas seeks to regain control as concerns of territorial partition loom. Israeli forces reportedly have claimed 316 lives since the truce, while Israel reports three soldier casualties and numerous strikes against combatants. Both sides continue to exchange accusations over ceasefire breaches.

