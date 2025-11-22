Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Operation in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have dismantled a major drug smuggling ring, seizing 4 kg of heroin with an estimated value exceeding Rs 4 crore in a recent raid.

The operation took place in the village of Gandrao in Shamli, led by Superintendent of Police N P Singh, who confirmed the arrest of two individuals.

The suspects, identified as Gayyur from Haryana and Naveen alias Dhoni from Gandrao, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police reported the heroin shipment originated from Haryana, with distribution extending across Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Further investigations are ongoing as police aim to dismantle the remaining network involved in the drug trade.